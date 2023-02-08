Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texarkana hospital receives 500K infusion center

A new $200,000 infusion center opened at Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana, Texas.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A half million-dollar expansion project is complete at a Texarkana area hospital, and officials say it should help keep up with patient load.

Christus St. Michael Health System celebrated the expansion of its infusion center on Feb. 7. The center has been in operation for the past eight years.

“Over the time, our volume has grown enormously, as well as the services we provide, so we just really outgrown our space,” said Charlotte McKamie, the infusion center director, said.

The expansion is a $500,000 joint investment by the hospital and the Christus Foundation. Officials say each year around 3000 patients are treated at this facility.

Cancer patient Jesse Buchanan is one of those patients.

“The new facility is such a better atmosphere for the patient. There is more room for the patient’s family members to sit with them as they are getting their infusions. It’s just a much better experience to our patients,” said Buchanan.

An infusion center is an outpatient center specifically to give IV medication. Hospital leaders said there is not unlimited access to this type of care making this center valuable to the community.

“In this new day and age, lots and lots of new therapy is coming out very rapidly for certain chronic conditions and those therapies are infused therapies so we are even more important now,” said McKamie.

Christus St. Michael Infusion Center is opened 7 days a week including holidays.

