Wednesday’s Weather: Rain, falling temperatures today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on through the day today. There will be a wide range of temperatures from north to south across East Texas as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will be warmer this morning, falling into the 50s by this afternoon. Rain continues this afternoon, but tapers off this evening with clearing skies overnight. Thursday will start off cold, with temperatures in the 30s, but with lots of sunshine, temperatures will warm into the mid 60s by afternoon. Another cold front arrives Friday with a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two and a chilly afternoon with blustery north winds. Mostly sunny skies and a slow warming trend are in the forecast for this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.