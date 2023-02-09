Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Hwy 7 slowing traffic

At least two people were injured. No fatalities were reported.
At least two people were injured. No fatalities were reported.(KTRE/Mariela Gonzalez)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are working to clear a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night.

The wreck happened on Hwy 7 near South Fredonia Street.

Police told our reporter at the scene that at least two people were injured, but severity of their injuries is unknown. There were no fatalities.

Drivers should slow down or avoid the area altogether for the next hour. Police say they are working to clear it as quickly as possible.

