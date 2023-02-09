Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision involving two vehicles that left an Athens man dead.

According to a corrected DPS preliminary reported, both drivers were driving down I-20 around 8 miles east of Weatherford when the victim, Mark Housewright, 21, of Athens, reportedly attempted to run across the highway when James Fuller, 22, of Georgia, struck him with his Subaru outback.

According to DPS, a second driver also struck the victim after the initial collision because he was not able to turn lanes without striking another vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing and no additional information was made available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.