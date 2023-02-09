Drug-related arrests in College Station linked to fatal search warrant on Spring Loop

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New court documents obtained by KBTX reveal the probable cause College Station police had Wednesday when they executed a trio of early morning search warrants at homes across the city that eventually ended with a man dead and a police officer on leave pending the outcome of a Texas Rangers investigation.

Arrest reports for Scott Michael Siddons, 49, and Leslie Siddons, 45 confirm police were investigating drug-related activity at a home in the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road near Arrington Road.

Inside the house, police reportedly found marijuana prepackaged in wholesale increments and THC cartridges professionally packaged.

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch on Wednesday in a news conference declined to elaborate on why police wanted to search the homes on Greens Prairie Road, Tranquil Path, and Spring Loop, but he did call it a “very complex case.”

When officers attempted to search the “knock and announce” search warrant just after 6 a.m. on Spring Loop, Couch says they were met inside the duplex by a man armed with a shotgun who fired at an officer, who then returned fire, striking and killing the man.

He was later identified as 22-year-old Mark Bennett Hopkins, a resident of the duplex. Police declined to say if he was part of their investigation. Hopkins was one of three people inside the home on Spring Loop when police executed their search warrant.

The 6-year veteran officer who fired the fatal shot is now on routine paid leave as the Texas Rangers look into what happened, per department policy.

Chief Couch said the investigation is ongoing and he has reviewed body camera video of the incident on Spring Loop but tells KBTX that footage will not be publicly released anytime soon, despite a growing number of law enforcement agencies that have adopted new policies to release footage of deadly police operations.

The Bryan Police Department’s tactical response team assisted with the Greens Prairie search warrant due to the size of the property, but they were not involved with the other locations.

Michael Siddons is charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana greater than 5 pounds - less than 50 pounds, and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone because the Greens Prairie home is located near a school.

Leslie Siddons is charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana greater than 5 pounds - less than 50 pounds.

Both remain in jail with no bond set, according to online records.

