East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery

East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas cook Lankston Malone is carrying on his family’s legacy of running a restaurant.

He opened ‘The B, Birrias and Burgers’ in Lindale on January 17. He is a fourth generation restaurant owner, starting with his great-grandparents in Palestine, his grandparents’ restaurant called ‘Terry’s’, his mother’s ‘Bertie’s’ in Lindale, and now Malone himself.

He says food and serving the community runs in the family’s blood and locals have supported them for decades.

“Everybody knows my family for it. It’s just kind of a thing and I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve always enjoyed cooking. You know my mother was a waitress. She owned her own restaurant. My grandparents did a little bit of everything. It’s just been something everybody knows us for. And I didn’t specifically do it because everybody knows us for it, but I enjoy cooking, and I enjoy food. And I enjoy seeing customers faces after they eat my food.”

Malone’s brother, Walter Malone Jr. shares their family history. Also, long-time supporter and customer, Ed Noble shared a few words about the family in the video below:

East Texas Restaurant Legacy

Malone originally wanted to start a food truck, but came across the space he now occupies on Hwy 69 in front of Brookshires in the summer of 2022. He was immediately sold and switched gears to a full-on restaurant.

Walter says his brother has spent countless hours to make this restaurant where it is today and is proud of all the success he’s been getting thus far:

East Texas Restaurant Legacy 2

Malone serves a blend of Mexican and American foods with only four delicious items on the menu. You can find the “hole-in-the-wall” style restaurant off of Main Street near downtown Lindale. You can check them out on Facebook by clicking here.

