H-E-B celebrates milestone of 40 mortgage-free homes gifted to severely injured Texas military Veterans

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - With the celebration of H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation program, H-E-B and the H-E-B Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust have hit the milestone of gifting 40 mortgage-free, custom homes to severely wounded military Veterans and their families.

H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation program started in 2013 to provide support to military service members, Veterans, and their families across Texas. H-E-B Homes Built for Heroes program is a component of H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation.

“An integral part of the company’s charitable efforts, H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation will continue to celebrate its decade of service in support of the military throughout the year,” said the Texas-based company.

Recently , U.S. Army CPL Blake McMinn and his family were given the keys to their new mortgage-free, fully furnished home in Fort Worth.

The home includes dozens of special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops, which allow for better mobility and provide for safer navigation.

McMinn’s home, which was dedicated by Central Market in partnership with nonprofit Home for Our Troops, became the 40th home gifted through these efforts.

“Our commitment to the military community has always been a part of our company culture since our first store opened in 1905, starting with Howard Edward Butt Sr. who served in the United States Navy during World War I,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “Through H-E-B Operation Appreciation, we’re proud to continue this longstanding support and honor the dedication and sacrifices military service members and their families make on behalf of the nation.”

