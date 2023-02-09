Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

H-E-B celebrates milestone of 40 mortgage-free homes gifted to severely injured Texas military Veterans

“This is not only life-changing for me, but also my family,” said McMinn, a Texas native who...
“This is not only life-changing for me, but also my family,” said McMinn, a Texas native who regularly uses a wheelchair after he was severely injured during his service in Iraq. “Without this support, we would not have this amazing opportunity.”(H-E-B)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - With the celebration of H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation program, H-E-B and the H-E-B Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust have hit the milestone of gifting 40 mortgage-free, custom homes to severely wounded military Veterans and their families.

H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation program started in 2013 to provide support to military service members, Veterans, and their families across Texas. H-E-B Homes Built for Heroes program is a component of H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation.

“An integral part of the company’s charitable efforts, H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation will continue to celebrate its decade of service in support of the military throughout the year,” said the Texas-based company.

Recently , U.S. Army CPL Blake McMinn and his family were given the keys to their new mortgage-free, fully furnished home in Fort Worth.

The home includes dozens of special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops, which allow for better mobility and provide for safer navigation.

H-E-B Homes Built for Heroes program is a component of H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation, a...
H-E-B Homes Built for Heroes program is a component of H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation, a companywide effort that supports service members, Veterans and their families.(H-E-B)

McMinn’s home, which was dedicated by Central Market in partnership with nonprofit Home for Our Troops, became the 40th home gifted through these efforts.

“Our commitment to the military community has always been a part of our company culture since our first store opened in 1905, starting with Howard Edward Butt Sr. who served in the United States Navy during World War I,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “Through H-E-B Operation Appreciation, we’re proud to continue this longstanding support and honor the dedication and sacrifices military service members and their families make on behalf of the nation.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Caporali
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
Fatal wreck generic
Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital
At least two people were injured. No fatalities were reported.
2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Hwy 7 slowing traffic
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Carlos Caporali Manuel
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes answers a question during an NFL football Super...
QB Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl
Moffett VFD
Moffett VFD receives grant funding from Texas A&M Forest Services
Gregory Newson's Gregg County Jail mugshot.
State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy
The replacement would be on Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard.
Nacogdoches City Council approves grant application to replace aging waterline
A park, and the youth baseball and softball fields were hit.
Vandals strike youth baseball, softball fields in Huntington