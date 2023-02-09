Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Houston Zoo latest to deal with suspicious incident

(John Snell WVUE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Police are investigating possible vandalism at the Houston Zoo after workers discovered a four-inch gap cut into the mesh that covers a habitat with brown pelicans.

The damage to the habitat comes after a series of thefts and incidents of vandalism at zoos around the country, including the theft of two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo and the theft of 12 squirrel monkeys in Louisiana.

Houston Zoo said in a statement Wednesday that after workers discovered the hole on Monday, they searched the area and found the animals inside were secure and safe. A Houston police spokesman says the agency’s property and financial crimes division is handling the investigation but it’s still “pretty early.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Caporali
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
At least two people were injured. No fatalities were reported.
2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Hwy 7 slowing traffic
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

Latest News

Opal Lee, left, who helped make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday, poses with her...
Opal Lee, ‘grandmother of Juneteenth,’ gets Texas portrait
Authorities seek 6-year doping ban for Texas Tech NCAA sprint champion
After sitting on death row for over two decades, Amarillo convicted murderer John Balentine was...
Convicted Amarillo murderer executed after sitting on death row for over 20 years
Myra Bates, 12 years old
Temple PD: missing girl safely located