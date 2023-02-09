Increasing clouds and cold, northerly winds return on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today’s weather has been nothing short of spectacular.

A stronger cold front will advance through our part of the state overnight, leading to cold winds and blustery conditions returning for Friday as we round out the week.

There will be increasing cloud cover coming in on Friday behind that strong cold frontal passage as the core of the upper low passes directly overhead. The clouds combined with the gusty, northwest winds mean daytime highs will struggle just to make it into the lower 50′s tomorrow. You will certainly need the jackets as we round out the week.

With clouds hanging on Friday night, that should keep us above freezing with wake-up temperatures on Saturday morning sitting in the middle 30′s.

Thankfully, as that upper low pressure center moves east of our region, skies will clear out as we progress through day on Saturday, giving way to a cool sunshine with highs in the middle 50′s.

Sunday may start off with a light freeze before sunshine and a light, south wind leads to afternoon highs climbing to near 60-degrees. There may be some high clouds increasing from the west late in the day, but it will be dry as we end the second weekend of February.

The upper-level wind pattern favors another messy scenario setting up early next week in which we will have increasing, daily rain chances back in play for a few days, leading to more damp, wet weather in deep east Texas.

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day and that day is shaping up to be a wet and rainy day throughout east Texas.

Rainfall amounts over the next week throughout the Piney Woods will average around half-an-inch to as much as one inch with next week’s storm system sweeping through the state on Tuesday.

