Temple police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

14-year-old Nevaeh Norwood
14-year-old Nevaeh Norwood(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating 14-year-old Nevaeh Norwood.

Police say Nevaeh is about five feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

The girl was was last seen on Feb. 8 wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

