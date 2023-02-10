2 men plead guilty to attempting to sell elephant tusks in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three men were charged in 2022 with attempting to sell African elephant ivory tusks to an undercover federal agent in Tyler. This week in Tyler, two of the men pleaded guilty in federal court.

According to an affidavit, in February 2021, David Bartlett, Darryl Garcia and Dusty Caudill made contact with an undercover United States Fish & Wildlife special agent to negotiate the sale of two African elephant ivory tusks. Allegedly, Bartlett sent additional photographs and video/audio recordings to the special agent promoting the sale of the tusks the following day. Ten days later, Bartlett, Garcia and Caudill allegedly transported the tusks, valued at more than $350, to Tyler with the intent to sell them to the special agent.

All three are charged with one counts of conspiracy to transport wildlife in interstate commerce in violation of state law. Bartlett and Garcia are charged with an additional count of conspiracy to transport wildlife in interstate commerce in violation of state law and one count of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Dusty Caudill pleaded guilty on Wednesday before Judge John D. Love in Tyler. David Bartlett pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Darryl Garcia was sentenced to two years probation in December.

David Bartlett (Gregg County Jail)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.