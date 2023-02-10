East Texas Men in Harmony visit the KLTV newsroom

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The “Class Reunion Quartet” is an all-male a capella group that sings in four-part barbershop harmony. It’s part of the larger “East Texas Men In Harmony” chorus, which has members from all over the East Texas area, representing over 20 towns in the Greater Tyler area. Its members come from all walks of life, and represent all age groups.

They say the love of Barbershop Harmony brings them together to sing at civic clubs, corporate parties, awards banquets, and anywhere else people gather for an evening of musical enjoyment. The chorus is an affiliated chapter with the International Barbershop Harmony Society, with over 750 chapters and 24,000 members. You can visit their website here.

