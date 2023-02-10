Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

East Texas Men in Harmony visit the KLTV newsroom

East Texas Men in Harmony visit the KLTV newsroom
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The “Class Reunion Quartet” is an all-male a capella group that sings in four-part barbershop harmony. It’s part of the larger “East Texas Men In Harmony” chorus, which has members from all over the East Texas area, representing over 20 towns in the Greater Tyler area. Its members come from all walks of life, and represent all age groups.

They say the love of Barbershop Harmony brings them together to sing at civic clubs, corporate parties, awards banquets, and anywhere else people gather for an evening of musical enjoyment. The chorus is an affiliated chapter with the International Barbershop Harmony Society, with over 750 chapters and 24,000 members. You can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck generic
Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital
Carlos Caporali Manuel
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in
Pineywoods Community Academy
Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
At least two people were injured. No fatalities were reported.
2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Hwy 7 slowing traffic

Latest News

2 men plead guilty to attempting to sell elephant tusks in Tyler
2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals
Angela Justice (center), sister of murder victim Ashley Schaeffer, speaks at a plea hearing for...
Family of murdered Angelina County woman speak at plea hearing
The “East Texas Men In Harmony” is an all-male a capella chorus that sings in four-part...
East Texas Men in Harmony visit the KLTV newsroom