Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Fisherman dies after falling through ice

Vermont police said a man has died after he fell through a frozen lake. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Vermont say a fisherman has died after falling through ice on a frozen lake this week.

Vermont State Police report rescue crews found 62-year-old Wayne Alexander in the waters of Lake Champlain Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit.

He was rushed to the hospital in Burlington, but police said he later died.

Investigators said Alexander’s death appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious. However, an autopsy is planned to determine his cause of death.

Authorities said a family member had called them earlier that evening after finding Alexander’s truck parked at the Grand Isle State Park when he failed to return home after a day of ice fishing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck generic
Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital
Carlos Caporali Manuel
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in
Pineywoods Community Academy
Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
At least two people were injured. No fatalities were reported.
2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Hwy 7 slowing traffic

Latest News

The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
On their way to school, stepbrothers James Phillips and Colton Sanders noticed smoke coming...
Teen stepbrothers rescue man from burning home on the way to school
“Mudbogs” have become a problem, and towing companies have been very busy pulling vehicles out...
WebXtra: East Texans struggle with vehicles stuck in ‘mudbogs’ after rain
“Mudbogs” have become a problem, and towing companies have been very busy pulling vehicles out...
WebXtra: East Texans struggle with vehicles stuck in ‘mudbogs’ after rain
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Biden to visit Poland for anniversary of Ukraine war