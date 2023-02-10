Friday’s Weather: Few showers possible this morning, but afternoon looks dry

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We’re starting out Friday off on a cold, and for some wet, note. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s, with the coolest areas in the 30s. There are a few showers out there this morning as well, but nothing widespread. Through the morning this activity will drift to the east-southeast, clearing out of our area by lunchtime. Skies this afternoon will trend mostly cloudy, and temperatures today should top off in the upper 40s and low 50s. This evening, many of us will hold onto the clouds, though our western most counties may see clear/partly cloudy skies. Evening temperatures will be in the 40s. Overnight, a few more showers will be possible, especially over the eastern half of East Texas, we’ll say for those east of US-69. Any rain we see on Saturday will be clearing around sunrise. After that, the rest of the weekend looks dry and cool. Saturday and Sunday morning we’ll start off in the 30s, not out of the question that some spots make it to freezing. Highs each afternoon will be in the 50s and 60s. Skies this weekend will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Next week will see rain returning to the forecast once again, as early as Monday evening, though most activity is expected Tuesday morning. More rain will be possible Wednesday night and early Thursday as well. Temperatures will range for the 50s to 70s for highs next week, and lows in the 40s and 50s. We’ve started our transition back to warmer temperatures and spring-like weather, so while our normal high for today is 60-degrees, by the end of the month it’ll be 65-degrees, and just over a month from now... 70-degrees. Have a great Friday and weekend.

