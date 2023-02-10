Gearing up for a rain-free weekend as we try to get some of our sunshine back

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - When you combine the clouds with gusty, northwest winds, we certainly had an added chill in the air as air temperatures struggled to get out of the 40′s this Friday afternoon.

A closed low pressure center in the upper atmosphere spinning around 18,000 feet will keep the clouds in place overnight and through at least the first half of the day on Saturday as our weekend gets off to a cloudy, cold start.

With clouds hanging on Friday night, we will stay above freezing as overnight lows bottom out in the upper 30′s to near 40-degrees. There is a 20% chance of a few sprinkles associated with that closed low as it passes overhead.

Thankfully, as that closed low pressure center moves east of our region, skies will gradually clear out from west-to-east as we progress through day on Saturday, giving way to a cool sunshine with highs in lower 50′s on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday may start off with a light freeze before sunshine and a light, southwest wind leads to afternoon highs climbing into the lower 60′s, making for a pleasant Super Bowl Sunday in the Piney Woods.

With another western storm pulling into the plains on Tuesday, we will have showers and a few thunderstorms on the increase. Remember that Tuesday is Valentine’s Day and that day is shaping up to be a wet and rainy day throughout east Texas.

Rainfall amounts over the next week throughout the Piney Woods will average around half-an-inch to as much as one inch with next week’s multiple rain chances.

Behind this Tuesday system, it will remain mild and breezy as winds remain out of the south for Wednesday under partly cloudy skies.

A more notable cold front will then move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning, offering us a window to see a few stronger storms before cold, northerly winds return for Thursday. This will lead to plummeting temperatures, and perhaps, another light freeze about a week from now next Friday morning.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.