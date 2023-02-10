Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Advocates for affordable housing traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to push Congress for some action. Sondra Herman, the director of South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, was among those who made the trip.

Herman said increased federal support could make a significant difference for the work her organization does. Herman said, “it means that we can not only continue at building the capacity we are right now, but the potential to increase that capacity.”

Herman, and the hundreds of other advocates from across the country, are asking lawmakers for support and funding for:

South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity says it helps families and individuals who need help building a home or improving an existing home. The organization said it built 142 homes for families in five Minnesota counties, and helped more than 600 individuals.

According to a housing market report from Rocket Homes, listing prices for homes in the Mankato, Minnesota area are about 10% higher than they were a year ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck generic
Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital
Carlos Caporali Manuel
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in
Pineywoods Community Academy
Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
At least two people were injured. No fatalities were reported.
2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Hwy 7 slowing traffic

Latest News

The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
On their way to school, stepbrothers James Phillips and Colton Sanders noticed smoke coming...
Teen stepbrothers rescue man from burning home on the way to school
“Mudbogs” have become a problem, and towing companies have been very busy pulling vehicles out...
WebXtra: East Texans struggle with vehicles stuck in ‘mudbogs’ after rain
“Mudbogs” have become a problem, and towing companies have been very busy pulling vehicles out...
WebXtra: East Texans struggle with vehicles stuck in ‘mudbogs’ after rain
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Biden to visit Poland for anniversary of Ukraine war