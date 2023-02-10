Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Moffett VFD receives grant funding from Texas A&M Forest Services

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -The Texas A&M Forest Service granted the Moffett VFD with $120,000.

Moffett VFD president Richard Brunk said while they do receive monthly funding from the county, donations and grants like these helps to keep things running.

The grant was used to replace their 2004 brush truck with a newly equipped truck to keep them safe on the job.

“It’s really hard to run a fire department on $800 a month, but this community supports the Moffett Fire Department so well. It’s unbelievable,” Brunk said.

Texas A&M regional forester Jordan Herrin said VFD’s are most of the time the first ones to respond to wildfires, and keeping them safe is a priority.

“What’s really nice about this is that newer equipment is safer equipment, and so we want all of our volunteer departments to be as safe as possible in all of their operations,” said Herrin.

The remainder of the grant money will be going toward other protective equipment and training.

