QB Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes answers a question during an NFL football Super...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes answers a question during an NFL football Super Bowl media availability in Scottsdale, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse.

Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)-

