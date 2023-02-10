Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Josh Rultenberg East Texas News White House Correspondent talks Chinese balloon, Santos, more

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Josh Rultenberg, East Texas News White House Correspondent, talks the latest information on the Chinese Spy Balloon, House Select Subcommittee on the “Weaponization of the Federal Government”, unveiled a resolution to expel Congressman George Santos, President Biden’s stop in Florida today and the latest from Turkey and Syria.

