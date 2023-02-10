Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Sea turtles released into ocean after rehabilitation

The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston rehabbed a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A group of sea turtles returned to the wild on Wednesday after being rehabilitated in South Carolina for injuries and illness.

The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston took in a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles.

Seven turtles were cold-stunned by rapid temperature changes and stranded on Cape Cod. They were treated for illnesses including pneumonia, gastrointestinal stress and anemia.

Two sea turtles were admitted to the care center last fall, suffering from hook-and-line injuries along the South Carolina coast. A large hook had to be surgically removed from one turtle’s esophagus, according to the aquarium.

All nine turtles were released in Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

