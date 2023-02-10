Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wichita Falls murder suspect pleads guilty

Cody Stage.
Cody Stage.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced for murder on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Cody Stage was sentenced to 45 years for murder and two years for burglary of a building as part of a plea deal. His sentences will run concurrently, according to court documents.

Stage’s murder charge was for the killing of Donald Best in November of 2020. Investigators said Stage attempted to rob Best when Stage’s accomplice, Raymond Alaniz, ultimately shot Best.

Stage bonded out of jail in February of 2021. A warrant was then issued for his arrest in June of 2021 after police said he cut off his ankle monitor. He was later captured in Logan County, Oklahoma, by the US Marshal Service.

Alaniz’s jury pre-trial hearing for murder is set for March 3, 2023.

