Woman who survived toxic shock syndrome from a tampon shares near-death experience

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A woman who survived toxic shock syndrome from a tampon in 2007 is sharing her story as a warning to other women to stay alert and know the symptoms.

Michelle Alberts still deals with lingering damage to this day, nearly 16 years later.

Alberts recalls the week in June 2007 when she was battling what she thought was just a case of the flu.

After a few days, she consulted her doctor and was rushed to the emergency room, where she fell into a weeklong coma. She was diagnosed with a rare case of toxic shock syndrome.

“The doctor told my husband and mom, ‘You might want to call your family and come say your goodbyes. She’s not going to make it,’” Alberts said.

A few days later, she woke up from the coma.

“It was July 3rd when I woke up. And it was my niece’s birthday, and the first thing I said was, ‘Oh, it’s my niece’s birthday.’ Then my family started crying,” Alberts said.

But after waking up from the coma, Alberts, a dance teacher, saw her feet in bandages and was told they were going to be amputated.

“I bawled and I cried. I didn’t even care I was alive. I was like, ‘This is over, I’m over. What am I going to do with my career?’” Alberts recalled.

Thankfully, she recovered and still teaches dance. But to this day, her immune system remains compromised, and she still has nerve damage.

Alberts’ recovery has come a long way. She said she looks at her life differently after almost losing her life to toxic shock syndrome.

Health experts said warning symptoms of toxic shock syndrome are rashes, feeling feverish and faint, and a severe drop in blood pressure. It can be confused with a severe case of the flu.

If not treated quickly, toxic shock syndrome can lead to coma, the need to amputate limbs or death.

In the 1980s, the federal government made it a requirement for tampon manufacturers to warn customers that using tampons use can be associated with toxic shock syndrome.

Doctors say it can be caused by a build-up of bacteria, which can happen with improper use of tampons. You are more at risk of toxic shock syndrome if you do not change out your tampon frequently enough or if your flow is light.

Alberts said she took proper precautions, but she said she believes switching from the brand of tampon she usually bought caused her toxic shock syndrome.

“I don’t want anyone else to ever have to deal with that. I thought I was one in a million, and yet it happened to me,” said Alberts.

Wisconsin did not have a reported case of toxic shock syndrome since 2011, but state health officials reported five cases since last July.

