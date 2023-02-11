Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Longview police searching for road rage shooter from E. Loop 281 incident

Longview Police Car
Longview Police Car
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are looking for the driver of a white car they believe was shooting at another vehicle on Friday afternoon.

On Friday at 2:19 p.m., Longview Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of E. Loop 281. The two involved vehicles were no longer on the scene.

Officers located the victim’s vehicle at Patterson Nissan on Hwy 259 North, where it and a witness had stopped following the suspect vehicle and pulled over. The victim’s vehicle had a bullet hole in the passenger side as well as having both passenger side tires shot.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Hyundai Elantra with a partially obscured paper tag license plate, possibly driven by a female. Nobody was injured in the incident.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck generic
Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital
Carlos Caporali Manuel
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in
Pineywoods Community Academy
Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
At least two people were injured. No fatalities were reported.
2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Hwy 7 slowing traffic

Latest News

Home And Design Show
Longview Home and Design Show features creative storage solutions
Winnsboro Hockey Lessons
Winnsboro Hockey Lessons
Mahomes Day
Whitehouse mayor proclaims Super Bowl Sunday to be ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’
Mudbog Issues
East Texans struggle with vehicles stuck in ‘mudbogs’ after rain