Midlander set to begin filming movie in West Texas

Drafus Andrews begins filmming a movie about domestic violence in Midland-Odessa this spring.
Drafus Andrews begins filmming a movie about domestic violence in Midland-Odessa this spring.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland Lee graduate has written a film about domestic abuse that begins filming in Midland-Odessa this spring.

This project is personal for Drafus Andrews because the film “Closure” is about his mother.

A three-sport athlete at Lee, he was also involved in the arts, which is why he agreed to interview at the Midland Community Theatre.

“This place is where it all started for me,” Andrews said. “For me, this is where I started on stage in the play ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’”

Andrews played Tom Robinson then. Now, he’s playing a larger role in a more personal film.

“It’s a film that brings awareness to domestic abuse in the home,” he said.

The movie follows his mother and the abuse she dealt with in life.

“They say one out of every three households experiences abuse,” Andrews said. “That’s a staggering number to me.”

As creative executive producer, Andrews wrote the script, which is scheduled to begin filming this spring with the goal of a theatrical release late this year or early 2024.

It will be filmed in Midland-Odessa.

“The Midland-Odessa area has always been very important to me,” Andrews said. “It’s important that I do things and come back to the area to inspire the generation that comes after me.”

That includes Andrews’ three children. His experience watching the abuse of his mother has shaped him as a father and mentor.

“It gives me a different outlook in raising my children,” he said. “It gives me a greater responsibility as a father.”

Right now, his responsibility is getting his film across the finish line.

“When you’re prepared, putting in the work, and grinding every day, you can almost feel the success coming when you put in hard work,” Andrews said.

Raising money and raising awareness.

“That’s my whole point,” he said. “To inspire and bring awareness.”

Andrews added that the production process has sped by. From the start of writing to the beginning of filming, the timeline has taken about one year, which is fast in the film world.

