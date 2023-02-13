Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

1 student injured after firearm discharges at Dalhart ISD parking lot

One student has been injured after a firearm was accidently discharged on a Dalhart ISD parking...
One student has been injured after a firearm was accidently discharged on a Dalhart ISD parking lot.(Source: Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - One student has been injured after a firearm was accidently discharged on a Dalhart ISD parking lot.

According to the release from Dalhart ISD, a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at a Dalhart ISD parking lot resulting one student seriously injured.

All campuses were placed under lockdown.

The release says there is no present threat to any Dalhart ISD campus or facility and all student are safe.

The high school will be released at 2 p.m.

Dalhart ISD says due to this, the Girl basketball playoff game with Idalou has been postponed.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breana Lee Green confessed to driving Victor Lee and Wade Finley to Ashley Schaeffer’s house...
2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target

Latest News

Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder.
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
A lot of people are going to seed and starting new gardens.
East Texans plant gardens to combat rising food prices
A lot of people are going to seed and starting new gardens.
WebXtra: East Texans plant gardens to combat rising food prices
They are using bookmarks to put information at people’s fingertips.
Family Crisis Center of East Texas raises awareness for teen dating abuse