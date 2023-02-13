Broken sewer line contaminates Nacogdoches Lanana Creek

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A fallen tree broke a 15″ sewer line near Lanana Creek on Sunday afternoon.

A large tree fell across Lanana Creek about one fourth of a mile south of the loop in an undeveloped area and destroyed a 15″ sewer line, which resulted in raw sewage flowing into Lanana Creek, according to a release from Nacogdoches Community Services Assistant Director Jessica Sowell.

This line was replaced several years ago after a large floating log hit it during flooding rains, the release said.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been notified and all required notifications have been issued. City crews are diligently working to plug the sewer line and create a temporary pump over the creek until the crossing can be replaced. An outside contractor will be brought in to assist with this repair.

There is not a boil water notice associated with this sewer line break.

