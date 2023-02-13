Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Cameron Park Zoo mourns death of Donna the black bear

Donna, a 25-year-old North American black bear.
Donna, a 25-year-old North American black bear.(Cameron park zoo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Cameron Park Zoo staff is mourning the the loss of Donna, a 25-year-old North American black bear.

Donna was humanely euthanized today after extensive cancer treatment. She was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a skin cancer, on her hind end in July 2022 and suffered from arthritis.

Donna has been at Cameron Park Zoo since 2005 and was advanced in age. Weighing the risks of different treatment options and keeping Donna’s best interest in mind, the veterinary staff decided against conventional therapies like radiation or chemotherapy due to the possibility of severe side effects, the safety of the staff, and the stress it would have caused Donna.

While an experimental treatment with a cancer vaccine, her current cancer showed signs of further growth. Staff then modified her environment and food intake. Veterinary and animal care staff closely monitored Donna’s quality of life as well as spending extra time with her.

“When it was clear that the cancer was negatively affecting Donna, zoo management decided that euthanasia was the best course of action to alleviate pain and suffering. The Cameron Park Zoo staff and volunteers are deeply saddened by the loss of Donna,” Monica Sedelmeier, the City of Waco’s spokesperson. “The support of the community is greatly appreciated in this difficult time.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breana Lee Green confessed to driving Victor Lee and Wade Finley to Ashley Schaeffer’s house...
2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target

Latest News

Whitehouse Mahomes Reaction
Whitehouse Mahomes Reaction
Longview Cracked Building
Longview Cracked Building
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
A lot of people are going to seed and starting new gardens.
East Texans plant gardens to combat rising food prices