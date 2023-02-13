Cranking up the wind machine with morning rains on the menu for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The south winds will really pick up in speed starting overnight and will be with us throughout the day on Tuesday. With southerly winds sustained at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to over 30 mph at times tomorrow, a Wind Advisory has been issued for many of our deep east Texas counties through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The gusty, south winds on Tuesday will be feeding into a passing storm system, one that will bring us a likely chance of morning showers on Valentine’s Day. The silver lining here is that the rain will be out of east Texas by the early afternoon hours, giving way to clearing skies and a sunny, but windy and warm afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 70′s, which means this frontal boundary will not have much in the way of cooler air behind it.

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms during the day as winds will be breezy and remain out of the south. That will keep the warm air in place as highs, once again, make the middle 70′s.

A strong cold front will then arrive around daybreak Thursday. There is a chance to see a few rumbles of thunder along this stronger cold front. However, the severe weather risk for us in deep east Texas is very low.

Thursday will be much colder and blustery as the gusty, north winds behind the cold front will drop our highs by twenty-degrees, coming down into the middle 50′s under mostly cloudy skies.

Once our skies clear out by Thursday evening, this will set us for a couple of light freezes coming into play for Friday and Saturday mornings followed by a cool sunshine and highs topping out in the lower-to-middle 50′s.

We look to stay dry from Thursday through Sunday with tranquil weather in the offing for east Texas.

It should be noted that our rainfall potential this week is not all that promising, averaging around half-an-inch or so combined with the rain expected on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

