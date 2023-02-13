Denison Public Library receives state recognition for 9th year in a row

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Public Library has received the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA), an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League.

This is the 9th year in a row the library has been awarded this honor. To successfully receive the Achievement of Library Excellence Award, the applicant must exhibit excellence in each of these ten categories:

Services to underserved populations either through outreach, special programs, collaborations with other libraries or organizations, special classes, special collections, etc.

Innovative and effective marketing materials highlighting basic services and publicity about specific programs the library offers

Collaborative efforts with community organizations

Enhanced service to the public during the past year either through increase in service or a change in type of services

Literacy support for all ages (including summer reading programs)

Support for digital inclusion through public internet access, digital literacy training, and online library services

Support for workforce development

Cultural, topical, and educational programming for adults and families

Professional staff training to include training opportunities for staff at all levels

Any other initiatives that speak to library excellence

”It doesn’t matter to us if you’re rich or poor, or where you’re from, we offer the same kind of service to everybody,” Denison’s Director of Library Greg Mitchell said. Literacy for example is a big thing. The real building block, the foundation for education. We believe in this kind of philosophy of life long learning.

Of the 542 public libraries in Texas, only 73 received this award in 2022, according to a press release from the City of Denison.

The Denison Public Library has received the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA), an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League. (City of Denison, Denison Public Library)

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.