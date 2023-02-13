Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Healthy Mediterranean restaurant CAVA coming to Tyler

Business will be located in Cumberland Village
CAVA will be in Cumberland Village in Tyler.
CAVA will be in Cumberland Village in Tyler.(City of Tyler)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant business which states a mission of serving delicious yet healthy food is expanding to Tyler.

Records show the City of Tyler has granted a sign permit for CAVA, which will be located at Cumberland Village in the former Zoe’s location.

The website states “CAVA’s inspiration is rooted in the entire Mediterranean meal experience.” They say their goal is to bring heart, health and humanity to food by serving delicious food that helps more people eat well and live well.

One of their goals is taking care of the people and things that feed us all: The earth, farmers, purveyors, and team members. They say they believe food is a unifier for a more diverse yet inclusive world, where all are welcome.

No date has been announced for the restaurant’s opening.

You can check out the typical menu of a CAVA restaurant here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breana Lee Green confessed to driving Victor Lee and Wade Finley to Ashley Schaeffer’s house...
2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target

Latest News

These little hearts are even cute undecorated.
Red velvet brownie bites by Mama Steph
Sweetheart brownie bites by Mama Steph
Game-day sliders with sharp cheddar and Black Forest ham by mama Steph
Black forest ham, sharp cheddar, and a special sauce make for the perfect game day lunch!
Game-day sliders with sharp cheddar and Black Forest ham by Mama Steph