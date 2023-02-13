Healthy Mediterranean restaurant CAVA coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant business which states a mission of serving delicious yet healthy food is expanding to Tyler.

Records show the City of Tyler has granted a sign permit for CAVA, which will be located at Cumberland Village in the former Zoe’s location.

The website states “CAVA’s inspiration is rooted in the entire Mediterranean meal experience.” They say their goal is to bring heart, health and humanity to food by serving delicious food that helps more people eat well and live well.

One of their goals is taking care of the people and things that feed us all: The earth, farmers, purveyors, and team members. They say they believe food is a unifier for a more diverse yet inclusive world, where all are welcome.

No date has been announced for the restaurant’s opening.

You can check out the typical menu of a CAVA restaurant here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.