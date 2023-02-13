Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a nice, cool start with temperatures in the 40s this morning.  Clouds will quickly increase through the morning hours, becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon.  South and southwest winds will increase as well with temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.  There is a slight chance for rain late this evening, but most of the rain will arrive after midnight tonight.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for the first half of the day tomorrow, then we will see clearing skies and breezy conditions tomorrow afternoon.  Another chance for thunderstorms is in the forecast for Wednesday late afternoon and evening.  It doesn’t look like a lot of development at this time, but anything that does develop will have the chance for becoming strong to severe through Wednesday night.

