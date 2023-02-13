Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Red Raider leads first all-female flyover at Super Bowl 57

Texas Tech alumna and Abilene native, Lieutenant Arielle Ash led the first ever all-female...
Texas Tech alumna and Abilene native, Lieutenant Arielle Ash led the first ever all-female flyover at a Super Bowl, to commemorate 50 years of women pilots in the Navy.(Provided by Navy Outreach)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders were not only represented on the field, but in the pregame flyover.

Texas Tech alumna and Abilene native, Lieutenant Arielle Ash led the first ever all-female flyover at a Super Bowl, to commemorate 50 years of women pilots in the Navy.

Ash graduated from Wylie High School in Abilene and then went on to graduate from Texas Tech in 2012.

She says flying an F/A-18 is the coolest part about being in the Navy, along with getting to fly with some of her closest friends.

The navy says the first women began flight school in 1973. Since then, women have served, operated, and led every level of naval aviation.

