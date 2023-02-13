Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Two suspects now facing murder charges in killing of 24-year-old man in Killeen

(LEFT TO RIGHT) Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, and Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps, 21,
(LEFT TO RIGHT) Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, and Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps, 21,(Bell County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killen police charged a second suspect in the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24.

Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps, 21, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail.

According to police, the United States Marshals Office - Fugitive Task Force, and officers with the Killeen Police Department K9 Unit, were able to locate and arrest Demps.

The first suspect, Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, was charged with murder last week and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail as of Feb. 7

Officers found Hampton with a gunshot wound to the head after responding at around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 16, 2020 to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive.

Justice of the Peace Theodore Duffield pronounced Hampton deceased at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

At the time of the murder, authorities were asking for help from the community in identifying the person of interest who has access to a white Volvo S60.

An autopsy performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breana Lee Green confessed to driving Victor Lee and Wade Finley to Ashley Schaeffer’s house...
2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target

Latest News

Whitehouse Mahomes Reaction
Whitehouse Mahomes Reaction
Longview Cracked Building
Longview Cracked Building
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
A lot of people are going to seed and starting new gardens.
East Texans plant gardens to combat rising food prices