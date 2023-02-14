Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner to be unveiled, 3 months after drawing

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) – The sole winner of the $2 billion Powerball lottery will soon be revealed, three months after the winning numbers were drawn.

The single ticket holder in Altadena, California won the jackpot last November.

The $2.04 billion prize is the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. It carried a cash value of $997.6 million.

The California lottery said state schools will receive more than $156 million from this jackpot.

It also says California, the lottery winner and the location of the ticket sale are subject to public disclosure, which means the lottery will not disclose identifying information about the winner without their permission.

