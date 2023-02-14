Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Angelina commissioners approve $80M grant for massive battery construction

Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners
By Brian Jordan and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An $80 million grant was approved Tuesday to fund a project intended to help aid Angelina County power consumption.

The Angelina County Commissioners Court approved acceptance of the money through the Economic Development Grant Program for the construction of Martinez Energy Storage. It includes a 10-year tax abatement of 70 percent and allows for the hiring of 50 temp workers for the construction project.

The project is intended to build a battery that will store excess energy that Angelina County can use during peak consumption times of the year.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
There is not a boil water notice associated with this sewer line break.
Broken sewer line contaminates Nacogdoches Lanana Creek
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-14-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Morning rain, Afternoon sun
Local businesses keep up decorations in honor of Patrick Mahomes.
East Texans react to Mahomes’ second Super Bowl win
The Smith County school district will ask for voters to approve the money for a new jr. high...
Chapel Hill ISD board calls for bond for new jr. high school, CTE center, more additions
“If we have one failure, one mechanical or one system failure in any way, by the end of the...
Zavalla city council approves increase in water, sewer rates for customers