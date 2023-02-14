Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Canadian man arrested in College Station, found with 6 false ID’s

Albert Charles Eashak, 63
Albert Charles Eashak, 63(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say Albert Charles Eashak, 63, from Canada, attempted to use a false ID to access an account at the Chase bank in College Station.

Employees at the bank said they denied him because they remember seeing him days before, accessing an account while using a different name.

Police say Eashak had six different drivers licenses from various states, all with his face on them. Authorities added that even when searching the official database, the information matched real people but still displayed the suspect’s picture.

When talking with law enforcement, Eashak told police he traveled from Canada to Texas specifically to use the fake ID’s.

He is charged with fraud and held on an $8,000 bond.

