CASA of Deep East Texas in need of bilingual advocates for kids

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Being in foster care is challenging enough for a child and even more difficult for those who primarily speak Spanish.

Year after year, the non-profit organization is always in need of advocates to serve children in Nacogdoches, San Augustine, and Sabine County.

Executive director, Tonya Harry said in the recent years, there has been an increased need for bilingual advocates.

“We make sure that we have someone that can help us with any language barriers, but if we actually had their own advocate and not having to bring a third person in to do that – that would be fantastic,” Harry said.

As of today, 28% of the children in foster care are Hispanic between the three counties they serve.

”We need service to those children. It’s so much easier for the children when they can have someone there that can speak directly to them,” Harry said.

CASA of Deep East Texas currently has 35 advocates and are working on over 60 cases. Only six advocates are bilingual. Harry said they get asked to take on more than one case at a time if they can.

“Those volunteers are not enough to serve the amount of children that we have.”

Harry said they are planning to move into a new facility this year that will save them $6,000 per year. “It is going to help us with our overhead costs so that we can put more money back into our program,” said Harry.

Paulette Wright has served for CASA for 13 years. Wright said by having people volunteering their time to help improve the new space, they get more people interested in their cause.

“When they become involved in this project, I bet we get some people that say, ‘hey, I want to be a volunteer,’ said Wright.

CASA is expected to move into their new facility before the end of March.

