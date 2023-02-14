Chapel Hill ISD board calls for bond for new jr. high school, CTE center, more additions

CHAPEL HILL, Smith County, Texas - The Chapel Hill Independent School District School Board of Trustees has called for a bond to transform student learning and safety with the construction of a new Junior High School, Career and Technical Education Center, Multi-purpose Activity Center, Operations Facility, classroom additions.

“I urge Chapel Hill voters to educate themselves on the proposed bond and make an informed decision during May’s elections,” said President Les Schminkey.

On Monday, Feb. 13, Schminkey and board members voted unanimously to call the $113,920,000 school bond for May’s election.

CHISD has one of the lowest tax rates among all schools in the greater east Texas area.

If all three propositions pass with majority “For” votes the property tax rates will increase by .27 cents. For a home valued at $100,000, the tax bill is estimated to increase no more than $13.53 per month.

The proposed bond projects are divided into three propositions.

Proposition A addresses new school facilities including safety improvements, and is designed to provide our students with 21st-century learning environments that are safe, secure and equipped to meet educational needs.

The following proposed projects are listed under Prop A:

Build a new Junior High School at 3102 East 5th Street, Tyler, Texas 75701

Description: The proposed plan relocates the Junior High School to its own property with adequate acreage, circulation access, and facilities. The relocation offers 37 acres, the recommended space for a Junior High School. The property would accommodate students by providing sufficient space for academic classrooms, science and computer labs, music rooms, rehearsal halls, and a gymnasium with locker rooms to accommodate students.

History: Chapel Hill Junior High has been a part of the Chapel Hill community since 1974. The current facility houses seventh and eighth grade students and shares property with the Chapel Hill High School.

Cost: The estimated cost is $60,373,000.

Build six new classrooms at both Jackson Elementary and Wise Elementary.

Description: The proposed plan adds new classroom additions connected to the main building which are designed to ensure secure and safe connections for students during activity transitions.

Cost: The estimated cost is $4,326,000 for Jackson Elementary and $3,998,000 for Wise Elementary.

Build a new Career and Technical Education facility connecting to the Chapel Hill High School.

Description: The proposed plan would fund the construction of a new facility connected to the main building and is designed to improve safety for High School students and provide adaptability for the new education model, the Academies of Chapel Hill, equipped with modern classrooms and technical workshops for 21st-century learning environments.

History: The current facility was built in 1966 and is located southwest of the Chapel Hill High School grounds. The facility houses the Special Education Department including skills ready students, and 14 trade and career ready programs.

Cost: The estimated cost is $19,938,000.



The following proposed projects are listed under Prop B:

Build a Multi-purpose Activity Center northeast of the Chapel Hill High School.

Description: The enclosed facility is designed to provide a safe environment for physical wellness, allowing students to participate in a variety of activities including 19 UIL organizations in the district such as band, dance, cheer and athletics. The proposed location of the 57,000 square foot multi-purpose activity center is between Bulldog Stadium and the High School parking lot.

Cost: The estimated cost is $13,595,000.



The following proposed projects are listed under Prop C:

Build a new Operations Facility at 10777 County Road 210, Tyler, TX 75707

Description: The new facility aims to provide employees with safe and adequate facilities, including accommodation for the Transportation, Child Nutrition, Maintenance, Shipping and Receiving Departments. The new facility would feature adequate workshops, warehousing, in-school bus parking, wash and fueling stations.

Cost: The estimated cost is $5,485,000



To gain a better understanding of everything that a bond entails, it’s important to consider how Texas public schools are funded.

CHISD, like all Texas school districts, has three main sources of funding. About one percent comes from federal programs and grants which are primarily focused on supporting disadvantaged students. About 53 percent comes from state revenue which are funds distributed to the district by the state based on calculations that consider enrollment totals, student demographics, property valuation and more. Finally the remaining 46 percent comes from local property taxes.

When local property taxes are collected they are split into two separate funds: maintenance and operations (M&O) and Interest and Sinking (I&S). M&O funds cover the day-to-day operations of the district including salaries, utilities, repairs, transportation costs and more. It’s important to note that there are only enough M&O funds to cover the day-to-day expenses of the district. I&S funds cover the construction of new facilities, renovations and additions, land purchases and more.

For CHISD the M&O tax rate is set at .91 cents per 100 dollars of property value the I&S tax rate is set at .11 cents per $100 of property value. This brings the total tax rate to $1.02 cents per $100 of property value.

Chapel Hill ISD was recently given an A rating in financial accountability for the 19th year in a row and regardless of the election outcome we will continue to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and operate the district in a fiscally responsible and efficient manner.

