Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

East Texans react to Mahomes’ second Super Bowl win

KLTV's Kristine Guevara takes us to the city and speaks with community members about the win.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs took home the Super Bowl win for the second time in four years, and because of that, East Texans are continuing to show their support for the Whitehouse alum, Patrick Mahomes.

Local businesses along Highway 110 kept up their Kansas City Chiefs decorations in honor of their win, and of course, Patrick Mahomes. Community members were eager to share their thoughts about Sunday night’s game.

“We were so excited. We actually, we were praying for his ankle, for Patrick Mahomes’ ankle, and we were just screaming when it was going our way,” said Patrick Mahomes supporter Kathy Zander.

Employee at First Class Design and Dancewear Madeleine Price said,“I think it’s amazing. I love that Patrick made it to the Super Bowl for a second time because it shows young adults that dreams can come true, and that they can do something amazing like make it to the NFL and play in the Super Bowl.”

Many East Texans have shared their connections with the NFL star, like former Whitehouse High School Band Director Denny Whitley, who said he got to know him as he grew up at the school.

“He would always come to the band hall on Monday morning and thank me for having the band at the ball games. And, he was just a genuine person, always wanting to compliment and do things, and he was raised rather well. He was well-mannered.”

Even community members who don’t have direct ties with Mahomes said they are still proud.

Zander said, “Not only just because he’s from here but because of the type of person that he is. He’s got integrity, and we all just love him as if we are family. I’ve never met him, but I just love him like he’s my kid.”

Whitley added, “I’m very proud, and I think all of Whitehouse is very proud. I know his coaches are very very proud of Patrick.”

Mahomes has become the seventh player in NFL history to win the league and Super Bowl MVP.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breana Lee Green confessed to driving Victor Lee and Wade Finley to Ashley Schaeffer’s house...
2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
There is not a boil water notice associated with this sewer line break.
Broken sewer line contaminates Nacogdoches Lanana Creek
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target

Latest News

Less than 10 years ago, Patrick Mahomes was showing more than just a glimpse into a bright...
File video shows Patrick Mahomes’ MVP potential in senior year of high school
Less than 10 years ago, Patrick Mahomes was showing more than just a glimpse into a bright...
File video shows Patrick Mahomes' MVP potential in senior year of high school
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce tops big brother on Super Bowl stage