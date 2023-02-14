Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Forever Valentines: Cop, firefighter find love while responding to call

Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an...
Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an officer for the Temple Police Department.(Temple Fire & Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (Gray News) – A fire department in Texas is sharing a sweet love story this Valentine’s Day.

Two first responders might be a match made in heaven, but finding love while responding to a call isn’t something that happens every day.

Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an officer for the Temple Police Department.

According to the fire department, the two met in 2017 while responding to a call, “then technology took care of the rest.”

The McGraws tied the knot a year and a half ago, the fire department said. Since then, they have welcomed a son.

“We love having this power couple in our midst, protecting and serving in the City they fell in love. Happy Valentine’s Day!” the fire department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
There is not a boil water notice associated with this sewer line break.
Broken sewer line contaminates Nacogdoches Lanana Creek
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl
Breana Lee Green confessed to driving Victor Lee and Wade Finley to Ashley Schaeffer’s house...
2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals

Latest News

FILE - Pictured in promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation...
NY court nixes Fox News’ bid to end voting tech firm’s suit
FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
Biden names Fed vice chair Brainard to head Economic Council
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
The victim of the fatal shooting was in the backseat when she was struck by one bullet in her...
2 teens arrested for fatal shooting of Tennessee high school student
Experts recommend celebrating love not just on Valentine's Day if you want a healthier heart.
Celebrate love not just on Valentine’s Day for a healthier heart, experts say