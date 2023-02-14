Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Hundreds participate in church service that is lasting nearly a week

A church service in Kentucky is being described as a movement that only God could orchestrate and keep going. (Source: WKYT)
By Hallie DeVore, Lucy Bryson, Chad Hedrick, Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A chapel service at Asbury University has been happening for nearly a week.

WKYT reports the service started on Feb. 8 and has continued into this week with prayers, praise, worship music and testimonies.

Those in attendance are calling the service a revival and “a movement that only God could orchestrate and keep going.”

The service began with students, but it has grown to include people from all over the country. Those attending include residents from as far away as Oregon and California. The crowd said they had heard about the service and wanted to participate by singing and praying.

“No big lights or big media or anything like that. It’s proof that the Lord is working,” Aniston McClellan, a Tennessee resident, said. “It’s amazing to see. We just wanted to be a part of this.”

Participants said it’s hard to describe how a simple prayer service has continued for days, but they said one of the possible reasons is simple and profound.

“There is just a spirit of the Lord in this place. It really has got its way into the hearts and minds of our students, staff, faculty and our community,” said Dr. Kevin Brown, president of Asbury University.

Brown said classes are continuing at the university but faculty is being flexible if students would rather be at the chapel than in class.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
There is not a boil water notice associated with this sewer line break.
Broken sewer line contaminates Nacogdoches Lanana Creek
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl
Breana Lee Green confessed to driving Victor Lee and Wade Finley to Ashley Schaeffer’s house...
2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals

Latest News

Tatum Music 75TH
Tatum Music 75th
Juvenile Court Security
Security officers approved for Smith County Juvenile Services Center
Jacksonville Fire Paramedic School
Jacksonville Fire Paramedic School
Cooper Reid Preview
Injured Troup football going home Wednesday after 5 months in hospital
A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Truck that crashed on interstate in Arizona leaking nitric acid