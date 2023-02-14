Staying warm and humid with a few passing showers possible on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This Valentine’s Day has had a little bit of everything on the menu from a weather standpoint. We started out with clouds and rain before ending the day with sun and warmth. It was also windy at times with southwest winds gusting to around 30 mph.

The good news is that the weather will cooperate for any evening plans you may have with your special someone. It will be mostly clear this evening with temperatures in the 60′s by seven o’clock, gradually falling into the upper 50′s by later this evening. It will not rain, so you can ditch the umbrellas and leave them at the house.

We will, however, see clouds roll back in overnight with lows cooling into the lower 50′s.

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms during the day as winds will be breezy and remain out of the south. That will keep the warm air in place as highs, one again, make the middle 70′s.

A strong cold front will then arrive around daybreak Thursday. There is a chance to see a few rumbles of thunder along this stronger cold front. However, the severe weather risk for us in deep east Texas is very low at this time.

Thursday will be much colder and blustery as the gusty, north winds behind the cold front will drop our highs by twenty-degrees, coming down into the middle-to-upper 50′s under mostly cloudy skies.

Once our skies clear out by Thursday evening, this will set us for a couple of light freezes coming into play for Friday and Saturday mornings followed by a cool sunshine and highs topping out in the lower-to-middle 50′s.

We look to stay dry from Thursday through Sunday with tranquil weather in the offing for east Texas. We will then bring in more clouds and the slightest chance of rain on Monday of next week.

It should be noted that our rainfall potential this week is not all that promising, averaging around half-an-inch or so combined with the rain expected on Wednesday night and then again early next week.

