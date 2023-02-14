Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... The last of this morning’s rain will make its way out of East Texas over the next couple of hours, with mostly sunny skies expected for the majority of the afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s, cooling into the 50s this evening. Clouds will roll back in overnight as temperatures cool into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Wednesday will start off dry, but as we go through the day, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase into the afternoon and evening. While we are not expecting widespread thunderstorm activity, there is a chance we could see severe weather in East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has a large portion of the area covered under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather tomorrow. Again, we are not expecting widespread severe weather and thunderstorms, but any storm that does develop could become strong to severe. As we go through the afternoon and evening, your First Alert Weather Team will be watching radar closely for you.

Once the front associated with this storm system clears the area overnight into Thursday morning, we’ll see the severe weather possibility come to an end. The rest of the work week will be dry, but cooler. We’ll see lows back in the low 30s for Friday and Saturday morning, with highs in the 50s and 60s for Friday and the weekend. Rain will return to the forecast by next Monday, maybe as early as Sunday evening - details still need to be ironed out on that. Have a great afternoon.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

