Jacksonville firefighters undergo paramedic training to ease staffing challenges

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Four firefighters at the Jacksonville Fire Department have begun paramedic training to help the current EMS staffing challenges across the state.

Texas has faced staffing challenges since the beginning of the pandemic. So the Texas legislature allocated 21.7 million dollars and passed senate bill 8 for EMS recruitment and retention.

The Jacksonville fire department applied for the grant in December of last year and received 31,800 dollars from the state. Firefighters Blake Wilson, Carson Ezell, Kooper Hand, and Sam Stiles started the program on February 6th.

“As much as firefighters don’t want to admit it, fires are probably two percent of the job, EMS is 98 percent of it. So it take a load off of some of these guys if we can run double medic trucks because that takes a load off the paramedic running all the calls by himself.” said Hand.

EMS coordinator, Alicia Whetsell says the department is a fire based EMS agency where all employees are double certified. The four firefighters are already EMT certified allowing them to give basic life support. But at the paramedic level, they will learn the higher training.

“That gives the provider more advanced things for our patients that are having strokes, heart attacks, things like that. So by going to paramedic, that enables us in the community to provide much higher level of care for all of our citizens that we care for.” said Whetsell.

They will finish the program this December. Hand says he’s looking forward to gaining more knowledge in the field.

“In the fire service, they always say the day you stop learning is the day you need to hang up you bunker coat and retire. So you know there’s always room for improvement. There’s always room to learn.”

This is the first time the Jacksonville Fire department is sending this many firefighters to paramedic school in one year at one time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.