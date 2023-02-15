Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Angelina Beautiful/Clean seeks glass recycling alternatives for City of Lufkin

Angelina Beautiful/Clean seeks glass recycling alternatives for City of Lufkin
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Earlier this month, the City of Lufkin came to a decision to cut glass recycling due to high fuel costs and contamination.

“Contamination can be more than just food in the bin – it can also be wrong items in the bin,” said Angelina Beautiful/Clean executive director, Emily Thornton.

The city also finds clearly non- recyclable items such as shower doors or windshield glass. The press release said the city loses about $200 for every trip made to Houston for the glass to be recycled.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, non-recycled glass represents about 5% of the waste that goes into landfills each year.

“The glass material will outlive... us, sitting in the landfill, sitting roadside. Glass does not break down and in the landfill, it sits protected,” said Thornton.

Angelina Beautiful/Clean is constantly working to find an alternative and they hope to soon. Thornton said other cities resolved this similar issue by reworking the program or going with a private group to collect the recycled material.

“It’s still in the works. We can go in a million different directions with this program but I’m confident that we will find a solution,” she said.

Thornton encourages the community to keep their glass material for the time being, or they can seek out alternatives in other communities.

“We’re going to continue to advocate for the City of Lufkin to keep our glass recycling program in some capacity.”

February 28 is the last day for Lufkin residents to recycle glass through the city.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
Angelina County commissioners
Angelina commissioners approve $80M grant for massive battery construction
There is not a boil water notice associated with this sewer line break.
Broken sewer line contaminates Nacogdoches Lanana Creek
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

Latest News

Juvenile Court Security
Security officers approved for Smith County Juvenile Services Center
Tatum Music 75TH
Tatum Music moving back to original location that was burned by arsonist
Cooper Reid Preview
Injured Troup football going home Wednesday after 5 months in hospital
“In the fire service, they always say the day you stop learning is the day you need to hang up...
Jacksonville firefighters undergo paramedic training to ease staffing challenges