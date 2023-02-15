Angelina Beautiful/Clean seeks glass recycling alternatives for City of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Earlier this month, the City of Lufkin came to a decision to cut glass recycling due to high fuel costs and contamination.

“Contamination can be more than just food in the bin – it can also be wrong items in the bin,” said Angelina Beautiful/Clean executive director, Emily Thornton.

The city also finds clearly non- recyclable items such as shower doors or windshield glass. The press release said the city loses about $200 for every trip made to Houston for the glass to be recycled.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, non-recycled glass represents about 5% of the waste that goes into landfills each year.

“The glass material will outlive... us, sitting in the landfill, sitting roadside. Glass does not break down and in the landfill, it sits protected,” said Thornton.

Angelina Beautiful/Clean is constantly working to find an alternative and they hope to soon. Thornton said other cities resolved this similar issue by reworking the program or going with a private group to collect the recycled material.

“It’s still in the works. We can go in a million different directions with this program but I’m confident that we will find a solution,” she said.

Thornton encourages the community to keep their glass material for the time being, or they can seek out alternatives in other communities.

“We’re going to continue to advocate for the City of Lufkin to keep our glass recycling program in some capacity.”

February 28 is the last day for Lufkin residents to recycle glass through the city.

