Angelina Ladies Basketball Coach Gets 300th Win

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina lady Road Runners were victorious over Paris this past Saturday, but the win wasn’t special because it improved their conference record, the win was special because it marked head coach Byron Coleman’s 300th career win.

“It took a couple of days, a little worried but we finally got over the hump and kids did a fabulous job and proud to get to that milestone and see if we can catch another 50 another 100 here soon,” he said.

Coach Coleman has been at Angelina college for nearly two decades, and he credits his success to his players and assistant coaches.

He said, “you know, we’ve had good players come to this program. So the kids are the ones that do it for you. Put out the work getting the blood, sweat and you know also to my coaching staff.”

“My coaching staff’s I’ve had, every single coach I’ve had work with me we’ve done a fabulous job. So it’s not just something, it’s not a one person show. It’s a team and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished here.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.