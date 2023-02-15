Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Church helper gets 22-year sentence for filming underage boys using restroom

A deacon of a church, 31-year-old Jonathan High, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A deacon of a church in Florida has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

WCJB reports that 31-year-old Jonathan High was sent to jail on Tuesday after being found guilty of producing child pornography.

High was found guilty at a bench trial in October 2022. Law enforcement said they received a cyber tip in August 2021 regarding child pornography being uploaded to a cloud server connected to High’s account.

Investigators used a warrant to search High’s electronic devices. The team said they found multiple child pornography images and videos that depicted young boys engaging in sex acts or exposing their genitals.

“Child predators seek to prey upon our children in any setting imaginable – in this instance from inside a house of worship,” said U.S. Attorney Coody.

Authorities said they determined High produced some of the videos himself. On two separate occasions, he reportedly recorded two young boys using a restroom at a church in the Perry area where he served as a deacon.

Once High has served his 22-year prison sentence, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

“We must remain vigilant,” Coody said. “This sentence is yet another example of the unwavering commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable.”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
There is not a boil water notice associated with this sewer line break.
Broken sewer line contaminates Nacogdoches Lanana Creek
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl
Breana Lee Green confessed to driving Victor Lee and Wade Finley to Ashley Schaeffer’s house...
2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals

Latest News

Tatum Music 75TH
Tatum Music 75th
Juvenile Court Security
Security officers approved for Smith County Juvenile Services Center
Jacksonville Fire Paramedic School
Jacksonville Fire Paramedic School
Cooper Reid Preview
Injured Troup football going home Wednesday after 5 months in hospital
A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Truck that crashed on interstate in Arizona leaking nitric acid