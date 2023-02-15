Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

City of Nacogdoches appoints new Interim Head, Assistant Fire Chief

(City of Nacogdoches)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - In a press release from early Wednesday morning, the city of Nacogdoches announced the appointment of Michael Brown as interim Fire Chief and Michael Self as interim Assistant Fire Chief for the Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue.

Chief Brown has been a full-time employee with the City of Nacogdoches since 1999, and has served the Fire Department as a Firefighter, Driver-Engineer, Fire Captain, and most recently, as Division Chief and Fire Marshal.

“I am honored and excited to lead and work with the phenomenal men and women that make up Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue, to continue to serve the great community of Nacogdoches, and to carry on our tradition of excellence as instilled by Fire Chief Kiplinger,” said Interim Chief Brown.

Assistant Chief Self has been with the City of Nacogdoches for 20 years and most recently served as Division Chief over Training and Safety.

Michael Brown replaces former Chief Keith Kiplinger, who was appointed by the City Council as the interim City Manager for Nacogdoches.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County commissioners
Angelina commissioners approve $80M grant for massive battery construction
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
“If we have one failure, one mechanical or one system failure in any way, by the end of the...
Zavalla city council approves increase in water, sewer rates for customers
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
KTRE is recognizing excellence in our community

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 2-15-23
Wednesday’s Weather: Breezy and warm with the chance for storms
Doctor Robert Droder of UT Health East Texas and his resident assistant.
Tyler oncologist gives tips in light of Cancer Prevention Month
Glass Recycling cut
Angelina Beautiful/Clean seeks glass recycling alternatives for City of Lufkin
Juvenile Court Security
Security officers approved for Smith County Juvenile Services Center