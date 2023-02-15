City of Nacogdoches appoints new Interim Head, Assistant Fire Chief

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - In a press release from early Wednesday morning, the city of Nacogdoches announced the appointment of Michael Brown as interim Fire Chief and Michael Self as interim Assistant Fire Chief for the Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue.

Chief Brown has been a full-time employee with the City of Nacogdoches since 1999, and has served the Fire Department as a Firefighter, Driver-Engineer, Fire Captain, and most recently, as Division Chief and Fire Marshal.

“I am honored and excited to lead and work with the phenomenal men and women that make up Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue, to continue to serve the great community of Nacogdoches, and to carry on our tradition of excellence as instilled by Fire Chief Kiplinger,” said Interim Chief Brown.

Assistant Chief Self has been with the City of Nacogdoches for 20 years and most recently served as Division Chief over Training and Safety.

Michael Brown replaces former Chief Keith Kiplinger, who was appointed by the City Council as the interim City Manager for Nacogdoches.

