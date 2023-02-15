Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

East Texans line the streets of Troup to welcome Cooper Reid home Wednesday

East Texans line the streets of Troup to welcome Cooper Reid home
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a big step in the right direction for an East Texas high school football player badly injured during Troup High School’s homecoming game back in September.

Cooper Reid arrived home Wednesday from a Houston hospital according, with lots of friends, classmates, family members, and others lining the sides of the roads in the small town, waving and cheering, holding signs welcoming Cooper home to Troup.

He’s been receiving around-the-clock care after suffering a brain injury on the football field and some setbacks that followed. Reid will now continue his recovery at home.

Reid is still not able to talk, the Facebook page that shares updates on his condition said, but is showing signs of progress, like chewing and swallowing soft foods.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County commissioners
Angelina commissioners approve $80M grant for massive battery construction
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
“If we have one failure, one mechanical or one system failure in any way, by the end of the...
Zavalla city council approves increase in water, sewer rates for customers
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says

Latest News

This person has been spotted stealing donated items from the Goodwill on Hill Street
Donation centers suffer string of thefts
These people have been spotted stealing from the Goodwill on Hill Street
Donation theft suspects
22 Nacogdoches High School will advance to a state law enforcement competition.
Nacogdoches High School students prepare for law enforcement competition, future careers
Jon Decker
White House correspondent Jon Decker discusses surveillance balloons, Nikki Haley