A few storms will rumble overnight before colder, drier, blustery conditions return Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This recent stretch of warmth will be coming to an end after today thanks to the arrival of a strong cold front set to arrive in the pre-dawn hours tomorrow. That means you will need to locate those jackets and sweaters tonight since we will be needing them, again, starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend.

There is a chance to see a few rumbles of thunder along this stronger cold front in the overnight hours. However, the severe weather risk for us in deep east Texas is very low.

The cold frontal passage around daybreak Thursday will signal the end of our rain and storm chance as drier air and gusty, northwest winds scour out the moisture and usher in a fresh batch of colder air to east Texas.

Thursday will be much colder and blustery as the gusty, north winds behind the cold front will drop our highs by twenty-degrees, coming down into the middle-to-upper 50′s under mostly cloudy skies.

Once our skies clear out by Thursday evening, this will set us for a couple of light freezes coming into play for Friday and Saturday mornings followed by a cool sunshine and highs topping out in the lower-to-middle 50′s.

There may be some overhead passing clouds at times over the weekend, but it will be a nice weekend overall as we will still get our fair share of blue skies and sunshine.

We look to stay dry from Thursday through Sunday with tranquil weather in the offing for east Texas.

We will then quickly warm-up again next week as the return of southerly winds will lead to highs warming into the middle-to-upper 70′s by Tuesday and Wednesday. These warm, southerly winds will also contribute to increasing cloud cover and slight rain chances.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.